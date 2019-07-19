South Africa

Armed robbers hit jewellery shop at Durban mall

19 July 2019 - 12:14 By Suthentira Govender
Police are looking for four men who held up a jewellery store at Durban's Musgrave Centre on Friday
Police are looking for four men who held up a jewellery store at Durban's Musgrave Centre on Friday
Image: iStock

Four armed robbers escaped with watches after they struck a jewellery store at a popular Durban mall on Friday.

The robbers hit the store at the Musgrave Centre around 9:30am.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the men entered the store and threatened staff with firearms.

"They allegedly took a number of watches and fled in their getaway vehicle. No one was injured and Berea police have opened a case of robbery," said Zwane.

In May armed robbers accosted two security guards before breaking into Edgars Beauty.

Police said at the time that two men robbed the guards of their radio handsets, cellphones and keys before breaking into the beauty store.

The mall was previously targeted by criminals.

A year ago shoppers and staff at Clicks were held up by armed robbers, while in 2017 the centre was the target of a brazen robbery when a gang of robbers stormed the mall.

MORE

Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display

Guests at Cape Town's legendary Mount Nelson Hotel were robbed by masked men just before midnight on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Masked gunmen flee after diamond store heist in Cape Town

Four armed men robbed an upmarket diamond store directly opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre early on Friday
News
2 weeks ago

Manhunt launched after shootout near Durban's Pavilion shopping centre

Police are currently in pursuit of four heavily armed suspects following what is believed to be an armed robbery near the Pavilion shopping mall on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa
  5. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
X