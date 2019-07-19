Armed robbers hit jewellery shop at Durban mall

Four armed robbers escaped with watches after they struck a jewellery store at a popular Durban mall on Friday.

The robbers hit the store at the Musgrave Centre around 9:30am.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the men entered the store and threatened staff with firearms.

"They allegedly took a number of watches and fled in their getaway vehicle. No one was injured and Berea police have opened a case of robbery," said Zwane.

In May armed robbers accosted two security guards before breaking into Edgars Beauty.

Police said at the time that two men robbed the guards of their radio handsets, cellphones and keys before breaking into the beauty store.

The mall was previously targeted by criminals.

A year ago shoppers and staff at Clicks were held up by armed robbers, while in 2017 the centre was the target of a brazen robbery when a gang of robbers stormed the mall.