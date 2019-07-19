Lenasia residents block roads, burn tyres in protest against illegal structures

Early morning protests against illegal structures erupted in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said residents had blocked several roads with rocks and burning tyres.

Makhubela said reports of protests were also received in Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Kliptown.

"Police have been deployed to monitor the situation. We will not allow people to block the main roads and prevent people from going to work," said Makhubela.

"We are going to make sure the roads are open, they must not infringe other people's rights."