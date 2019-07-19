South Africa

State to determine if suspect in Durban woman's kidnapping may be in SA illegally

19 July 2019 - 13:08 By Orrin Singh
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a logistics tycoon, was kidnapped on May 30 2019.
Image: Supplied

The case against a Nigerian foreign national who was found in possession of a cellphone belonging to kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy has been adjourned. 

Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday where he was meant to make a bid for bail. However, the case was adjourned to July 24 for the state to determine whether Gike was in the country legally.  

He was arrested on July 4 after police found him in possession of one of Moonsamy's cellphones a day after Moonsamy was kidnapped on May 30. 

The Westville mother of two is the youngest daughter of Poonsamy and Lutchmee Naicker, who run the multimillion-rand logistics company Crossmoor Transport with their two sons, Alvin and Inderan.

Sandra was the financial director at the company.

Moonsamy was kidnapped from her black Range Rover after being "forced off the road" by three vehicles on the M13 offramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown about 6.30pm.

The matter has been cloaked in a veil of secrecy with the Hawks reiterating on a number of occasions that investigations were "sensitive".

Gike will remain in custody until his next appearance. 

