South Africa

Fire tears through Roodepoort scrapyard

21 July 2019 - 11:56 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A fire completely destroyed a scrapyard in Roodepoort on Saturday evening.
Image: Supplied/Netcare911

A scrapyard was destroyed in a fire in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a fire at a business on the corners of Randfontein Road and Roode Road in Creswell Park at about 6.30pm.

"When paramedics arrived on scene the fire had already covered most of the property,"  Netcare 911 said in a statement.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a scrapyard with automotive spares and tyres had caught alight."

