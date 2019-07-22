South Africa

Five arrested for 'stealing' sheep they loaded into a taxi

22 July 2019 - 07:57 By Iavan Pijoos
The taxi was stopped and the suspects arrested. Police recovered 30 sheep.
The taxi was stopped and the suspects arrested. Police recovered 30 sheep.
Image: SAPS

Five people have been arrested for allegedly stealing 30 sheep, which they loaded into a taxi in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Ursula Roelofse said police followed up on information that the sheep were being transported in the taxi early on Friday morning.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspects arrested. Police recovered 30 sheep.

Roelofse said the suspects were allegedly part of a syndicate operating in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

The men, aged between 22 and 39, are expected to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

MORE

Two men caught 'stealing' more than 80 sheep from Eastern Cape farm

Two men have been arrested on a farm near Stutterheim, Eastern Cape, after they were caught allegedly stealing more than 80 sheep.
News
4 days ago

Stolen sheep 'hidden underground'

Stock thieves made 25 stolen sheep disappear by hiding them “underground” in the Eastern Cape.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  4. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News
  5. 'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko' News

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X