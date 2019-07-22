Public protector stands by report, EFF calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to take leave

The EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a leave of absence following public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him.

The public protector has already responded to Ramaphosa's Sunday night announcement that he will challenge her report in court, with a statement defending the merits of the findings.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Ramaphosa should step back and allow "others with integrity to lead the country".

"He is conflicted and must be on leave until his name is cleared. No sitting president should be in direct conflict with a Chapter 9 constitutional office for things he is guilty of," he said.

In her report, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled the National Assembly when he was asked about a donation made to his ANC election campaign by Bosasa, which has been implicated in corruption at the state capture commission.