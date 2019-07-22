Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must pay up in Reserve Bank/Absa matter

The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appeal against a high court judgment which ordered that she personally pay 15% of the costs from her own pocket in a matter involving the Reserve Bank.

This means Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900,000.

The court dismissed the Reserve Bank application that she be found to have abused her office.

The majority of the court said there was no sound basis for it to interfere with the high court's discretion to grant punitive cost orders. The court held that punitive cost orders were granted when public officials fell egregiously short of what was required of them as public officials. The court said such cost orders were not ordered against public officials who acted appropriately.

However, a minority judgment written by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said he would have granted Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal.

Mkhwebane, who attended the ruling, commented via Twitter to say she would study the judgment.

"Although it is the majority judgment which matters, we take solace in the fact that there were dissenting views among the judges. This tells us that there were some among the esteemed Constitutional Court judges who saw things from our perspective. We will study the judgment."