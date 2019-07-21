Politics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to Thandi Modise: 'I'll take you to court'

21 July 2019 - 00:00 By THABO MOKONE
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has threatened to take parliament to court.
In a strongly-worded, 12-page letter public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has threatened to take national assembly speaker Thandi Modise and, indeed, parliament, to court if the inquiry into her fitness to hold office is not stopped.

In the letter, obtained by the Sunday Times this week, a seemingly outraged Mkhwebane accuses Modise of not only being in breach of section 194 of the constitution, but of violating rules of parliament when she referred a motion to test Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office to the justice committee.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


