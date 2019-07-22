South Africa

Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone

22 July 2019 - 12:24 By Graeme Hosken
Marc Batchelor was gunned down in his white BMW X5 outside his home in Olivedale, Johannesburg, on July 15 2019.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

A Johannesburg private investigator - who allegedly took Marc Batchelor's cellphone from his car the night he was killed and deleted information from it - has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the arrest.

He said the man would appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

"The suspect took the victim's cellphone from his car. Information was found to have been deleted from the cellphone."

Asked if detectives had any other suspects or people of interest, Dlamini said information was being followed up.

"Given the sensitivity of the investigation, we cannot divulge further information," he said.

Batchelor was shot dead on Monday night last week in the driveway of his Olivedale home by two men on a motorbike.

