In quotes | Julius Malema on Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Indians & Solly Mapaila

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday addressed his supporters outside the high court in Pretoria where public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan appeared.

Malema called for the axing of Gordhan and spoke about accountability and corruption. Here's what he said in seven telling quotes:

Protect the office of the public protector

"We must be consistent in the protection of the law, we are not protecting Busisiwe, we are protecting the office. Let the office of the public protector be protected."

We don't hate Indians

"Don't confuse our fight with Pravin to that we hate Indians, Pravin started this thing a long time ago with the cabal. We are continuing the battle that Winnie Mandela fought in the 80s."

Mapaila is no hero

"Solly Mapaila is weak and claims to have been an MK but if he was an MK, he must tell us who was his commander and where his camp was while he was in exile."