Malema warns more disruption aimed at Gordhan
EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that his party would disrupt public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's next appearance in parliament.
This comes after EFF members were removed from Gordhan’s departmental presentation in parliament on July 11, after they attempted to prevent him from speaking, because, they claimed, he is a "constitutional delinquent".
Gordhan said he would not be in be intimidated by the party, adding that he had survived apartheid and survive this "fascist populism".
"Intimidation of this kind, let me say very clearly and categorically, is not going to intimidate me and stop us from fighting the good fight," he said.
Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Malema said the disruptions would continue.
He also hit back at those who publicly criticised the party in defence of Gordhan, calling it a "sponsored outrage" and referred to it to the Euphonik Act of 2016.
"Let’s tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in parliament, we will repeat what we did before and I will unashamedly be leading the 44 Battalion from the front.
"This sponsored outrage against the EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the Euphonik verse," he said.
Let's tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, & I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front. This sponsored outrage against the @EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the @euphonik verse.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 13, 2019
Euphonik Act of 2016 refers to DJ Euphonik’s Twitter rant in which he slammed everyone who had criticised him about his past relationship with popular TV personality Bonang Matheba.
In a series of tweets, he slammed Matheba and told his critics: “Msu** yenu Nonke”.