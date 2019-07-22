Floyd Shivambu denies 'cosy relationship' with Johann Rupert

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu denied having a relationship with one of South Africa's richest men, Johann Rupert.

This after claims made in a book by journalist Pieter du Toit that the relationship between the two was "cosy".

The book, Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club, details how the wealthiest people in the country make their money, and how they use their power and influence to get what they want.

The book alleges that the EFF is “financially supported” by Rupert and his friends, and details an apparent meeting between Shivambu and Rupert at Tokara wine estate in the Western Cape to allegedly secure funding for a hospital in Limpopo.

Du Toit also suggests that Shivambu provided Rupert with private political information, including the likelihood of a Cyril Ramaphosa victory during the 2017 ANC leadership battle.