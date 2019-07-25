100 shacks damaged as fire rages through Durban informal settlement
At least 100 shacks were destroyed when a fire swept through an informal settlement in the Seacow Lake area, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.
Speaking from the scene on Johanna Road, Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said a number of patients were being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
[WATCH] Fire rages through an informal settlement in the Seacow Lake area, north of Durban. eThekwini Fire and Rescue say at least 100 shacks have been damaged in the blaze. Paramedics are on scene treating multiple patients #DurbanShackFire @TimesLIVE— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 25, 2019
Video: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/JSXKZpKfkm
"Multiple people have been displaced. People are moving their personal belongings out while the fire department is trying to contain the blaze," he said.
Divisional commander of eThekwini Fire and Rescue Bruce de Gier confirmed to TimesLIVE that at least 100 shacks were damaged in the fire.
This is a developing story.