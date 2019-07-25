South Africa

100 shacks damaged as fire rages through Durban informal settlement

25 July 2019 - 16:12 By Orrin Singh
Members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue battle a raging fire at an informal settlement in Seacow Lake, north of Durban, on Thursday.
Members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue battle a raging fire at an informal settlement in Seacow Lake, north of Durban, on Thursday.
Image: Rescue Care

At least 100 shacks were destroyed when a fire swept through an informal settlement in the Seacow Lake area, north of Durban, on Thursday morning. 

Speaking from the scene on Johanna Road, Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said a number of patients were being treated for smoke inhalation and burns. 

"Multiple people have been displaced. People are moving their personal belongings out while the fire department is trying to contain the blaze," he said. 

Divisional commander of eThekwini Fire and Rescue Bruce de Gier confirmed to TimesLIVE that at least 100 shacks were damaged in the fire. 

This is a developing story. 

MORE

Gruesome discovery after Khayelitsha shack fire

One person died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the City of Cape Town said.
News
1 week ago

Woman dies in shack fire in Cape Town

A woman died in a shack fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday, the city's fire and rescue service said.
News
1 week ago

Fire in Zandspruit under control after 15 shacks catch fire

Fifteen shacks caught fire on Wednesday in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  4. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X