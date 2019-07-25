Durban mayor's assistant collapses after drinking water

Acting Durban mayor Fawzia Peer's assistant, Hazel Pillay, was rushed to hospital on Thursday after she drank water and collapsed in her city hall office.

Peer confirmed the incident, which took place around midday.

She said she was not fully aware of the circumstances or whether Pillay had been drinking bottled water.

"She was alone there [at the office]. She has been complaining and saying she's been feeling sick in this office," Peer said.

The incident comes a month after Peer was taken to hospital after drinking water, allegedly tainted with paraffin, at a municipal council meeting. However, test results released this week showed there was nothing wrong with the water.

Peer is currently acting in the place of Zandile Gumede, who was asked to take a leave of absence after being charged in relation to a R208m refuse removal tender.