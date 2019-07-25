WATCH | Richards Bay residents chase drug dealers from CBD after murder

Angry Richards Bay residents took the law into their own hands on Thursday morning following the murder of a popular bus driver.

The central business district of the northern KwaZulu-Natal coastal town was plunged into chaos as community members stormed the SMME Park, opposite the taxi rank, where they proceeded to stone a building and nightclub which is understood to be a popular hangout for drug dealers and substance abusers.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police had been deployed to restore calm to the area.

It is understood that members of the public order police used stun grenades and teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters.