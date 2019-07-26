Man 'set alight' in scuffle over municipal tender

Ongoing protests and rivalry between small business operators in Uitenhage, has resulted in the closure of a municipal project to floor and fence an outdoor public gym on Mqolomba Street, KwaNobuhle.

Vuyani Zinto said that on Thursday morning, in a scuffle between SMME (small, medium and micro enterprise) operators, a ward committee member poured petrol over him and he was pushed towards a burning tyre.

Zinto, together with about 17 members of a business forum he chairs, had tried to stop the municipal project. “They were working against our will, because we had submitted the name of our own SMME to the main contractor … However, we have learnt that the park had two SMMEs working there. They got the tender via our ward councillor, Nomsa Booi.”

A witness, Madi Makgato, said: “We were shocked. We didn’t know that our differences would lead to us burning each other … The man who pushed Zinto carried a 500ml bottle … either diesel or petrol.”