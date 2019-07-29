Firefighters injured as blaze leaves shacks gutted in Cape Town
Three injured firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment after responding to a fire that gutted dozens of shacks overnight in Masiphumelele, Cape Town.
The blaze started at around midnight and took several hours to extinguish. Disaster Risk Management officials were assessing the number of people affected early on Monday. Initial reports estimated the number of shacks destroyed at 150.
Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermain Carelse said five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members initially responded to the fire.
Shacks alight. Masiphumelele. +/-150 shacks destroyed. 6 pts with minor to serious injuries. @1SecondLater @CapeMedResponse @cptfrs @WCHEMS @SAPoliceService @ewnupdates @eNCA pic.twitter.com/XsQD0L9AWZ— Lima Charlie 1 (@LimaCharlie1) July 29, 2019
"When the first officer arrived on scene he made a quick assessment and called upon more resources," he said.
Eighteen firefighting engines, two rescue vehicles and 79 staff were brought in to contain the blaze.
"One adult male were treated for heat exposure by Metro ambulance staff. Three firefighters were hospitalised as a result of various injuries sustained during the incident,” said Carelse.
The fire was extinguished at 7am.