South Africa

JMPD will continue to demolish 'illegal structures until all are destroyed'

29 July 2019 - 16:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The JMPD is demolishing 'illegally' built shacks in Lenasia South.
The JMPD is demolishing 'illegally' built shacks in Lenasia South.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Land occupiers in Lenasia South are up in arms after Johannesburg metro police demolished their structures.

Community leader Ishmael Mushoma said police started demolishing shacks on Monday morning.

"People are angry because the JMPD came here and started demolishing unoccupied shacks," he said, adding that they were not offered alternative accommodation.

'It is only matter of time until someone is killed,' says Mashaba as Lenasia land grabs continue

Illegal land grabs in Lenasia, south Johannesburg, have reached crisis point, says Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
News
1 week ago

When TimesLIVE spoke to Mushoma, he said the situation was calm and that JMPD officials had left the area, but would be back on Tuesday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the department had started demolishing shacks three weeks ago.

"There are hundreds of illegally erected shacks. You can't build a structure on land that has not been purchased or hired. We will continue until we have broken down all the illegally built shacks," Minnaar said.

MORE

WATCH | 'I spent my life savings on this house' - Lenasia homeowner

With even relatives now reluctant to visit them, Lenasia South homeowners want to start anew somewhere else after being encircled by land invaders.
News
4 days ago

Here's what people are paying for shacks going up in Lenasia

Come hell or high water, shack dwellers from Narens Farm, close to Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, have vowed they will not be moved - neither by ...
News
5 days ago

'Money is changing hands' as land grabs intensify in Lenasia: Mashaba

Evidence is emerging of a “politically orchestrated” campaign to occupy land in Lenasia that must be investigated by the police, Johannesburg mayor ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X