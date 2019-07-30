Botched investigation sees Cape taxi killing suspects walk free

But when his statement, which reflected that it was taken in Cape Town, was read back to him during cross examination, he pointed out that it did not mention Melikhaya and Nkosithandile “carrying firearms or shooting at him”.

Twazi said he had mentioned this to the police officer but the investigating officer denied it.

“Twazi’s statement, purportedly deposed to in Cape Town on August 23 2014, was read to him and it was pointed out that it makes no mention of Andile,” Sievers said in the 35-page judgment.

“Twazi stated that he had given the statement in Cape Town, [the detective] said this had occurred in East London. The state did not lead the evidence of several witnesses that were placed on the scene of the incident by the summary of substantial facts.”

Twazi was a single witness and the defence poked holes in the evidence as “not sufficiently credible or reliable to justify a factual finding that any of the accused were involved in the shooting … ”

Ballistics evidence also blasted a hole in the case. The court found the state’s ballistics expert witness wanting as his training was “unclear, [his] knowledge of error rates, and in particular his own error rate, is poor at best and [he] showed no understanding at all of the dangers of bias that, in his discipline particularly, can lead to erroneous identification”.

The court also found that the expert did not keep detailed notes of how he arrived at his conclusion and produced no photographic evidence. The “accuracy of his conclusion could not be tested”, the court said.