Rains see some Western Cape dam levels jump by 20% in a week

Dam levels in the Western Cape have seen a major boost following good rainfall in the past seven days.

The biggest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof, has seen its level increase by 8.6% from last week, to reach 61.7%.

The major dam on the West Coast – Clanwilliam Dam – has seen levels rise by 24.3% to 71.6%.

The provincial minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said in a statement that the latest average level for dams across the province is 56.6% (2018: 50.5%).

The City of Cape Town’s dams have shot up to 72% (2018: 56.4%).

“Four of the five major catchment areas now see dam levels in excess of 50% full."

However, an ongoing problem area is the Gouritz River Catchment area which feeds a big part of the interior Karoo region, he said.

"We remain concerned regarding the ongoing drought challenge particularly to the agriculture sector in this region.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted by the South African Weather Service that further adverse weather conditions are to be expected this week.

“We are expecting more rain, strong wind, rough seas and very cold weather. The Cape winter has truly arrived. We want to urge the public to continue to take care when travelling and when outdoors, exposed to the elements.”

Snapshot of major dam statistics for the region: