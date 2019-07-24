South Africa

Downpour injects 89 days of water supply into Cape Town dams

24 July 2019 - 12:56 By Dave Chambers
Cape Town's dams are almost 70% full after Tuesday's torrential rain.
Image: 123rf/Mihai Andritoiu

Cape Town's dam levels have leaped by an astonishing 8.6% as a result of Tuesday's downpour.

Runoff from catchment areas over the next days and weeks will boost them even further - and a lot more rain is forecast for the next two weeks.

The good news for Capetonians.
Image: City of Cape Town

On Wednesday, dam levels were measured at 69.6%, with a total of 624,755 megalitres in the city's six main storage dams.

This was almost 50,000 megalitres more than Monday's measurement. The increase in two days is 5.5 percentage points, or 8.6%.

At this time last year, as the first good winter rain in four years arrived, dams were at 56.3%.

Cape Town continues to peg water consumption at levels only just above what was achieved at the height of the "day zero" panic in the summer of 2017/2018, when dam levels plummeted towards 10%.

Last week, the city got through 557 million litres a day. At that rate, the increase in dam levels in the past two days will supply Cape Town for around 89 days.

Theewaterskloof, the biggest dam supplying Cape Town, was 60% full on Wednesday.

The main beneficiary of Tuesday's rain was the Berg River dam, which leaped from 85.7% full on Monday to 102.4% full on Wednesday.

MORE

WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house'

"Jesus please protect my family. A storm just hit our house. I am not even there...." These were the words of Afrikaans singer Louis Geldenhuys after ...
News
4 hours ago

Winter rains boost dam levels in the Western Cape

Dam levels in the Western Cape have risen by more than 6% over the past week after winter rains.
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike

Heavy rains and driving winds forced the evacuation of a Cape Town building and left several suburbs without power.
News
1 month ago

