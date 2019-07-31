Mzansi shooketh after skyrocketing unemployment stats released - 'We are in a crisis'

Statistics South Africa released shock unemployment figures on Tuesday, revealing just how troubled the country is as far as joblessness is concerned.

The Quarterly Labour Survey indicated that while employment in some industries such as trade had increased, more people who were hired in private households, mining and transport were let go.

Unemployment has increased from 27.6% in the first quarter to 29% in the second.

These stats came just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning last week that South Africans must prepare for "massive job losses", which he attributed to climate change and advancing technology, among other factors.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane as well as the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined scores of others who were dismayed by the statistics.

Ndlozi took to Twitter to lament that black people are still the face of unemployment and economic exclusion in SA.