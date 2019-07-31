Mzansi shooketh after skyrocketing unemployment stats released - 'We are in a crisis'
Statistics South Africa released shock unemployment figures on Tuesday, revealing just how troubled the country is as far as joblessness is concerned.
The Quarterly Labour Survey indicated that while employment in some industries such as trade had increased, more people who were hired in private households, mining and transport were let go.
Unemployment has increased from 27.6% in the first quarter to 29% in the second.
These stats came just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning last week that South Africans must prepare for "massive job losses", which he attributed to climate change and advancing technology, among other factors.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane as well as the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined scores of others who were dismayed by the statistics.
Ndlozi took to Twitter to lament that black people are still the face of unemployment and economic exclusion in SA.
Now, @StatsSA just revealed that South Africa’s unemployment is now at 29,0%, and in expanded definition 38,5%. This means 10,2 million people are unemployed, & that’s the highest number in the history of SA. Where’s the New Dawn & it’s allies, the white capitalist establishment? pic.twitter.com/mqAIzbRh58— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 30, 2019
I have nothing to say on #unemployment crisis in SA.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 30, 2019
If you’re surprised, you’ve just not been paying attention.
For deeper analysis, check out the piece issued by @TheIconoclasts_
VT
We’re studying our asses off and now we’re getting told our unemployment rate is the highest since 2008 💔 This is demotivating as a student— Bhubesi 🦁 (@byesthembiso) July 30, 2019
The unemployment crisis has now turned into an unemployment catastrophe with now 10.2 million SAns unemployed, the highest in over 11 years.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 30, 2019
529 days later since Pres Ramaphosa assumed office last year there is still no economic reform. Let's pass the Jobs Act & take bold steps. pic.twitter.com/VbbJH3P2Hu
Depression... Anxiety... Stress...— Thabiso (@Mazibuko_Tista) July 30, 2019
Gone are the days where the key to success was education#unemployment pic.twitter.com/TXPZURFbyX
Unemployment rate jumps to 29% ... I still maintain that South Africa is heading towards a perfect storm of discontent ... the discontent of the poor, workers and the middle class.— Aubrey Matshiqi (@MatshiqiAubrey) July 30, 2019
#unemployment— Dumezweni Ndweni (@Ngizokhuluma) July 30, 2019
Black people in South Africa the majority of them are unemployed, retrenched, discouraged to look for jobs. Don't sugar coat it. Black People are unemployed. Hello "working together to a better future" @MYANC
To fully appreciate what this unemployment crisis means, you must see its racial breakdown:— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 30, 2019
Of the 6,6M unemployed people, 5.9M are Black Africans.
Using the Expanded Definition: of the 10.2M unemployed people, 9.2M are Black Africans
This economy is essentially Anti-Black!