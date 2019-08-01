South Africa

'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree'

01 August 2019 - 13:15 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Sibongile Mani in the East London regional court on Thursday. She is accused of taking R800,000 of NSFAS money in 2017 after R14m accidentally landed in her student account.
Sibongile Mani in the East London regional court on Thursday. She is accused of taking R800,000 of NSFAS money in 2017 after R14m accidentally landed in her student account.
Image: DispatchLIVE/Malibongwe Dayimani

The long-awaited trial of NSFAS "big spender" Sibongile Mani, 29, resumed in the East London regional court on Thursday.

Mani, chairperson of PAC student body Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma), and the arts and culture SRC officer at Walter Sisulu University, is accused of wrongfully pocketing more than R800,000 of NSFAS money in 2017, after R14m accidentally landed in her student account.

When she received the money, she was secretary of Pasma.

Mani was meant to receive R1,400 for meals, but a “system error” added extra zeros to the amount.

NSFAS R14m theft accused Sibongile Mani spent R20,000 in two hours

In less than two hours after the accidental transfer of R14-million into her student account, Sibongile Mani allegedly spent R20,000 on cigarettes ...
News
11 months ago

Court documents show that soon after the money was deposited into Mani’s account on July 1 2017, she allegedly went on a shopping spree, blowing R810,000 in 73 days.

She allegedly spent the money on fine food, expensive alcohol, clothing, gadgets, air tickets and parties on campus.

The third-year accountancy diploma student was reported to university and NSFAS management by the ANC-aligned South African Students' Congress (Sasco).

DispatchLIVE

MORE

Lectures disrupted as students burn furniture, debris at UKZN Westville campus

Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus have been disrupted after a group of about 100 people burned furniture and debris.
News
2 weeks ago

Spirit of giving is helping 'missing middle' students

Corporate South Africa and individuals are making a positive difference to the country's student funding crisis, by sponsoring tertiary studies and ...
News
1 month ago

I stopped spending on fashion to save for my own food biz: Wits law student

Despite being a full-time university student, Uyethembeka Moyo's passion for food and  entrepreneurial drive has prompted her to start a food truck ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  3. Here is why Hendrik Verwoerd will soon be smiling in and around Joburg South Africa
  4. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of forcing 'rival' to eat faeces in cheating row South Africa

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
X