'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree'

The long-awaited trial of NSFAS "big spender" Sibongile Mani, 29, resumed in the East London regional court on Thursday.

Mani, chairperson of PAC student body Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma), and the arts and culture SRC officer at Walter Sisulu University, is accused of wrongfully pocketing more than R800,000 of NSFAS money in 2017, after R14m accidentally landed in her student account.

When she received the money, she was secretary of Pasma.

Mani was meant to receive R1,400 for meals, but a “system error” added extra zeros to the amount.