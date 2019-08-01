Security guard shot dead, another injured in foiled KZN cash-in-transit robbery
A security guard was shot dead and another injured during a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Hibberdene, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Thursday.
Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Security Group, confirmed the incident. He said the company had received reliable information that the dead guard had wounded one of the suspects before he was gunned down.
"Our third man did shoot and wound one of the robbers, but unfortunately during the shootout, the suspects managed to shoot the rifle he had been using, which meant that he couldn't use it. That was very sad."
TimesLIVE understands that between six and eight suspects, travelling in a Nissan double-cab bakkie, intercepted Fidelity security guards just before they could offload pensioners' money at a business premises in Marlin Drive in the town's centre, around 6am.
Bartmann said the injured guard was in the back of the van and was shot when he jumped out to help.
The scene on the R102 off-ramp towards the N2 in Hibberdene, on the KZN south coast, following a foiled CIT robbery this morning. Fidelity Security Group have confirmed that one of their officers was shot and killed and another injured. No cash was taken. #CITHeist@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/uJ4rSBiKND— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) August 1, 2019
"He was shot in the left thigh. Another security guard was shot, but fortunately the bullet lodged in his bullet-proof vest."
He said the quick response from the driver, who had remained in the vehicle during the shootout, was commendable, as it resulted in the suspects making off with no loot.
"The driver proceeded towards the N2 highway, with the suspects in pursuit. They had shot at the vehicle and even rammed into it, attempting to run it off the road. Two of the van's tyres were punctured and it came to a halt on the R102 off-ramp towards the N2."
The suspects are believed to have fled north on the N2, in the direction of Ifafa.
Bartmann has offered a reward to anyone with information that could lead to the suspects' arrests.
National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said he was aware of the incident and was awaiting further information.