Security guard shot dead, another injured in foiled KZN cash-in-transit robbery

A security guard was shot dead and another injured during a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Hibberdene, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Thursday.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Security Group, confirmed the incident. He said the company had received reliable information that the dead guard had wounded one of the suspects before he was gunned down.

"Our third man did shoot and wound one of the robbers, but unfortunately during the shootout, the suspects managed to shoot the rifle he had been using, which meant that he couldn't use it. That was very sad."

TimesLIVE understands that between six and eight suspects, travelling in a Nissan double-cab bakkie, intercepted Fidelity security guards just before they could offload pensioners' money at a business premises in Marlin Drive in the town's centre, around 6am.

Bartmann said the injured guard was in the back of the van and was shot when he jumped out to help.