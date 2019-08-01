South Africa

Old Mutual in contempt of court, says reinstated CEO Peter Moyo's lawyer

01 August 2019 - 11:24 By KGOTHATSO MADISA
Reinstated CEO Peter Moyo was prevented by Old Mutual from entering his office on Wednesday. On the same day, the building was evacuated after a bomb scare.
Reinstated CEO Peter Moyo was prevented by Old Mutual from entering his office on Wednesday. On the same day, the building was evacuated after a bomb scare.
Image: Supplied

The battle between the Trevor Manuel-led Old Mutual board and embattled CEO Peter Moyo took a dramatic turn yesterday. Moyo was barred from his office and the company's Sandton building was evacuated following a bomb scare.

Moyo is now accusing Old Mutual of being in contempt of court, after the company denied him access to his office, despite a South Gauteng High Court interim order that he be reinstated to his position. His dismissal in June was deemed unlawful by the court.

But Old Mutual insists Moyo should stay away from its head office, as the company is appealing the ruling.

Bomb scare leads to evacuation of Old Mutual building in Sandton

Sandton police on Wednesday evacuated stuff from an Old Mutual building after a bomb scare.
News
19 hours ago

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said the company obtained advice that the CEO can't return to work until the appeal is finalised.

"As far as we have taken counsel as Old Mutual, it means that Mr Moyo is not permitted or allowed to resume duty because our leave to appeal actually means that the order to have him reinstated is suspended."

However, Moyo's legal representative, Eric Mabuza, disagreed: "An application for leave to appeal only suspends a court order which is final. This is not a final order, it says he is temporarily reinstated. They are in contempt of the court order because they should implement the order. It's not being disturbed by anything."

SowetanLIVE

MORE

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual vs Trevor Manuel: a firing timeline

The Gauteng High Court ruled that the dismissal of Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was unlawful and he should be reinstated temporarily.
News
23 hours ago

Moyo victimised by Old Mutual over whistle-blowing, Dali Mpofu tells court

Peter Moyo’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says the axed Old Mutual CEO is a victim of the insurer’s inability to protect whistle-blowers.
Business
1 week ago

Old Mutual suspends CEO Peter Moyo over ‘breakdown in trust’

The company has decided that ‘there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board’
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. Here is why Hendrik Verwoerd will soon be smiling in and around Joburg South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  4. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa
  5. N3 closed as ambulance driver and patient die in collision with truck South Africa

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X