Old Mutual in contempt of court, says reinstated CEO Peter Moyo's lawyer

The battle between the Trevor Manuel-led Old Mutual board and embattled CEO Peter Moyo took a dramatic turn yesterday. Moyo was barred from his office and the company's Sandton building was evacuated following a bomb scare.

Moyo is now accusing Old Mutual of being in contempt of court, after the company denied him access to his office, despite a South Gauteng High Court interim order that he be reinstated to his position. His dismissal in June was deemed unlawful by the court.

But Old Mutual insists Moyo should stay away from its head office, as the company is appealing the ruling.