Old Mutual in contempt of court, says reinstated CEO Peter Moyo's lawyer
The battle between the Trevor Manuel-led Old Mutual board and embattled CEO Peter Moyo took a dramatic turn yesterday. Moyo was barred from his office and the company's Sandton building was evacuated following a bomb scare.
Moyo is now accusing Old Mutual of being in contempt of court, after the company denied him access to his office, despite a South Gauteng High Court interim order that he be reinstated to his position. His dismissal in June was deemed unlawful by the court.
But Old Mutual insists Moyo should stay away from its head office, as the company is appealing the ruling.
Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said the company obtained advice that the CEO can't return to work until the appeal is finalised.
"As far as we have taken counsel as Old Mutual, it means that Mr Moyo is not permitted or allowed to resume duty because our leave to appeal actually means that the order to have him reinstated is suspended."
However, Moyo's legal representative, Eric Mabuza, disagreed: "An application for leave to appeal only suspends a court order which is final. This is not a final order, it says he is temporarily reinstated. They are in contempt of the court order because they should implement the order. It's not being disturbed by anything."