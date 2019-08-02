Religion 'still getting in the way of teaching human evolution'

Reporting her findings in the South African Journal of Science, Clarisa Sutherland added: "Some teachers experience a conflict between their own religious beliefs and the requirement to teach evolution."

The apartheid education system ignored evolution and "the ‘hidden’ curriculum during the time made creationism, patriotism, race relations and religion part of the everyday school experience of white learners,” said Sutherland.

“This problem is the fact that evolution is an inherently difficult concept to teach and learn. The lack of education, along with sometimes deliberate misdirection, has, regrettably, fuelled the growth of misconceptions in evolutionary theory.”

For her doctoral thesis, Sutherland investigated other academics' research into evolution education, which found that unscientific ideas and misleading terminology were being widely taught.

“Despite the progress made in South Africa in including evolution in the curriculum, understanding and acceptance of the topic is still low,” she said.

Teachers with misconceptions about evolution were unable to identify and filter out these misconceptions from erroneous textbooks.

“Research has shown that many people nowadays react to the theory of evolution much as they did during Darwin’s time," said Sutherland.