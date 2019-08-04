'I am tired of crying': mom's anguish after child 'abducted' from creche

"I am tired of crying."

These are the words of a mother whose three-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted on Thursday from a nursery school in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Angel Nkosi, 29, said her child, Ropafadzo, went missing shortly after the school called to say that her biological father was there.

"I received a phone call from the nursery informing that he was at the school wanting the child, but I told them not to release her and to immediately call the police while I also rushed to the nursery.… When I got there it was too late, he had already taken my child," she told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

Nkosi said she panicked after the call because she had received a tip-off that the man was planning to take the child out of the country.

Nkosi said an assistant teacher claimed that he had forcefully entered the school, pushed her and left with the child.

He allegedly sent WhatsApp messages threatening to abduct the child if Nkosi did not accede to his demands for them to get back together.

"He's been threatening me ... last year I had to get a protection order against him, but he would not show up at court .... I feel like our justice system has failed me," she said.

Nkosi accused the police of dragging their feet in the matter and has roped in a private investigator.

"They [police] have not called me. I'm the one who's been calling and giving them information but have not heard anything since Thursday. Even then I feel like had they arrived at the nursery on time, my child would have not been kidnapped," she said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Nare Matsobane confirmed that a case of kidnapping was opened on Thursday.

"Investigations are under way. The main suspect is the biological father of the child who reportedly took the child from the creche."

Nkosi said she had not been able to sleep a wink and was tired of crying.

"Its really hard, we've never been apart for so long. Even when she visits my mother, I call every hour. I've cried so much that I'm tired now. I've thought of drinking alcohol because really its impossible to sleep," she said in a trembling voice.

"I showed the police messages from him confirming that he took my child because he wanted to teach me a lesson .... I just want my child back," she said.

One of the messages allegedly sent by the man said: "You thought I was bluffing, don't bother looking for her, I will cut her hair and disguise her as a boy."

Nkosi said she had been told on Sunday that her daughter was in Zimbabwe.