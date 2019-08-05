No money to stock schools’ libraries and labs

Mpumalanga’s education department has not bought charts, dictionaries and readers for pupils in grades 4-9 in the past five years because of budgetary constraints.

And, it has no money to provide library books for newly-built libraries, or to fully equip newly-built laboratories.

The department says dictionaries and readers are regarded as “non-core LTSM [learning-teaching support material]”, while the textbook shortages varied from school to school.



