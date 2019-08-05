South Africa

No money to stock schools’ libraries and labs

05 August 2019 - 07:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
Mpumalanga education department has not bought dictionaries and readers for pupils.
Mpumalanga education department has not bought dictionaries and readers for pupils.
Image: Yulia Grogoryeva/123RF

Mpumalanga’s education department has not bought charts, dictionaries and readers for pupils in grades 4-9 in the past five years because of budgetary constraints.

And, it has no money to provide library books for newly-built libraries, or to fully equip newly-built laboratories.

The department says dictionaries and readers are regarded as “non-core LTSM [learning-teaching support material]”, while the textbook shortages varied from school to school.

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. SIU boss blames 'sinister, corrupt' officials for public protector probe News

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X