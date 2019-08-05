South Africa

Western Cape dam levels 'highest in four years'

05 August 2019 - 14:40 By Dan Meyer
Previously languishing at just 22% of its capacity during the height of Cape Town's recent water shortage, Theewaterskloof Dam is currently at 66.5%.
Previously languishing at just 22% of its capacity during the height of Cape Town's recent water shortage, Theewaterskloof Dam is currently at 66.5%.
Image: Esa Alexander

Last year Cape Town residents were coming to terms with having to queue for water rations. Those days seem a distant memory now, with news that dams in the province have reached their highest levels in four years.

“Some major dams are already 100% full, while others like Clanwilliam Dam on the west coast have reported a second weekly increase of above 20% for the past week,” said Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, on Monday.

The total average level for dams across the province is now at just over 61% of their capacity, which is the fullest they have been since 2015 when levels reached more than 70%.

"Two years ago, on August 7 2017, the average dam level for the province was 28%. The Theewaterskloof Dam at that stage was only 22% full. Currently that dam is more than three times that level, at 66.5%,” said Bredell.

Downpour injects 89 days of water supply into Cape Town dams

Cape Town’s dam levels have leapt by an astonishing 8.6% as a result of Tuesday’s downpour.
News
1 week ago

While coastal areas of the province will celebrate these figures, the agricultural sector in the Karoo remains concerned about the lack of rainfall there, with the area still considered to be in a drought.

Bredell warned that the water-saving measures adopted by Capetonians during the recent drought crisis should still be maintained. "The resource will always be under pressure and we need to continue with the good practices we have seen,” he said.

After water tariffs were raised by around 27% last year in order for the city to recoup some of its losses in water revenue, Bredell said officials could now start considering dropping that figure.

"These discussions are generally held at the end of the winter rainfall period, where the national department informs the different sectors how much bulk water they can consume in the coming year. Once the department has made these numbers known, municipalities translate this into specific water restrictions," he said.

The Western Cape’s new hydrological year begins on November 1.

READ MORE:

Water sector needs urgent attention to avoid collapse, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Lindiwe Sisulu, tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the department of human settlements, water and sanitation, says SA’s water sector ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Calls to use water sparingly as dam levels drop in the Eastern Cape

The water affairs and sanitation department has warned communities in the Eastern Cape to use water sparingly because the province’s dam levels are ...
News
3 weeks ago

Gauteng metros hit with water restrictions

Residents in high-lying areas in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will  from Saturday experience a reduced water supply, Rand Water ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X