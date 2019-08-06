South Africa

Horseman in despair offers R5,000 for his mild-mannered missing steed

06 August 2019 - 13:44 By TimesLIVE
Japie Weideman and Kordaat, who disappeared on July 12 2019.
Image: Japie Weideman

A resident of Fouriesburg in the Free State, whose beloved horse went missing about a month ago, is offering a R5,000 reward for the animal's safe return.

Japie Weideman said Kordaat, a dark-brown boerperd, went missing on July 12.

Weideman kept Kordaat and another horse at livery stables in the small town. He said that during his last visit to the stables both horses were still there.

"The next morning I got into my bakkie and drove to the stables because I suspected that their water buckets were empty and I wanted to make sure they were filled.

"When I arrived at the stables there was no sign of Kordaat. When we started looking for him, we noticed that part of the fence had been cut," Weideman said.

Weideman said Kordaat was special because of his "beauty and size", adding that he could also pull a wagon.

"We have used him to do weddings and matric farewells. What actually makes him very special is the fact that he has a beautiful temperament. Despite his size anyone can work with him, including children."

He said the town was about 10km from Lesotho and he suspected that Kordaat might have ended up across the border.

"Stock theft is a common problem in the area and horses are always at risk of being stolen. But I can't be certain that he is indeed in Lesotho - he could be anywhere in the world."  

  • Please contact Japie Weideman on 0837941349 if you have information.

