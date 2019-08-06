South Africa

Man caught 'transporting dagga' worth R12m in the Eastern Cape

06 August 2019 - 07:12 By Iavan Pijoos
The arrest follows an operation on the R56 between Dordrecht and Molteno on Sunday.
Image: Saps

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of dagga worth more than R12m in the Eastern Cape.

The arrest followed an operation on the R56 between Dordrecht and Molteno on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Ursula Roelofse said on Tuesday that officers searched a white Toyota Quantum and trailer, and found 57 bags of dagga, with an estimated street value of R12,8m.

Roelofse said it was believed the dagga was loaded in Lusikisiki and bound for the Western Cape.

