Police seize counterfeit goods, guns in Joburg CBD raid
Police returned in force to crack down on counterfeit goods and crime in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the police were conducting a raid after closing off Von Weilligh and Rahima Moosa streets.
The JOINT OPERATION in Joburg CBD has commenced, we are dealing with counterfeit goods and crimes.#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/vFI0UMeJVg— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) August 7, 2019
"We are raiding the buildings. We are confiscating counterfeit goods. We also arrested undocumented foreign nationals," said Peters.
Peters would not say what type of goods were confiscated and how many foreign nationals had been arrested.
Reporters on the scene shared footage of guns and ammunition - including an automatic rifle - seized in one of the buildings.
There's a joint operation taking place in the @CityofJoburgZA CBD. There have been 30 foreign nationals detained at Joburg Central SAPS @SAPoliceService @AsktheChiefJMPD @MichaelSun168 @JoburgMPD pic.twitter.com/U5Q6pFIUF3— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 7, 2019
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a tweet that at least 30 foreign nationals had been detained.
Police and metro police were pelted with rocks and bottles during similar raids last week in the CBD.
Police said they made a tactical decision to withdraw during the street battle to avoid a "bloodbath" should they be forced to defend themselves with live ammunition.
#JoburgRaid cops have discovered rifles and ammunition during raid on the 12th floor of the Joburg Medical One Shopping Centre building in the CBD. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/zPRCa7x4k7— Dizzy Donker (@Tankmaester) August 7, 2019
