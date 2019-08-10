South Africa

Cops bust syndicate wanted for business robberies in several provinces

10 August 2019 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
Some of the cellphones and other equipment recovered by police.
Some of the cellphones and other equipment recovered by police.
Image: SAPS on Facebook.

Limpopo police have bust a Gauteng crime syndicate linked to business robberies in several provinces.

Five suspects believed to be part of the syndicate were arrested on Thursday shortly after allegedly committing a robbery at a clothing store in the Bela Bela CBD.      

“Four men and two women, allegedly arrived at the store at about 10.30am, driving in a white VW Polo and a black City Golf. After entering the store, they then ordered the staff to lie down and tied them up. The store manager was in the process allegedly instructed to unlock the safe and put about 198 different cellphone models into a bag,” police said.

The incident was reported to the police and the Bela Bela Crime Intelligence Unit immediately started following leads. Information was disseminated to all the surrounding stations to be on the lookout for the suspects.

'Mr Big' poses for selfies with R3m stash during high court drug trial

One of Mitchells Plain's biggest suspected drug dealers bent down to take a selfie with drugs worth more than R3m in the Cape Town high court on ...
News
1 day ago

“One of the suspects' vehicles, a City Golf was spotted next to Maubane offramp by the Pienaarsrivier police, taking the direction towards Gauteng province. A car chase ensued and five suspects were cornered and arrested,” police added.

Police seized the vehicle and also recovered 34 cellphones, 11 wristwatches and 15 wallets, valued at about R90,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that all the suspects are from the Gauteng province and are linked to a series of business robberies committed across the Limpopo province, and other provinces. The suspects, who were apparently targeting sports and clothing stores, have already been linked with a series of similar crimes that were committed since January 2019 in Limpopo and other provinces,” police said.

“The suspects, aged between 30 and 33, will appear in Bela Bela magistrate's court on Monday on charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property,” they added.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended the members for “a well-coordinated snap operation that led to the swift arrest of these criminals”.

Police are still tracing other suspects while investigations continue. Anyone with information is requested to contact the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

MORE

WATCH | Suspect goods tossed out of window before police raids in Joburg CBD

People occupying buildings that were raided in the Johannesburg inner city on Wednesday were seen disposing of goods before the police conducted ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Armed woman and 15 others rob business of chocolates and cell phones

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a gang of 16, including a woman, who were involved in a business robbery at Jet Park in Boksburg on the ...
News
1 day ago

Police seize counterfeit goods, guns in Joburg CBD raid

Police returned in force to crack down on counterfeit goods and crime in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Man bust trying to take R1.7m from SA to Botswana - this is what ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dramatic car chase ends in arrests and furious onlookers South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Three in court for murdering Meghan Cremer with a rope around her ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X