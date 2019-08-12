Jewellery, cellphones and cash stolen by 'hammer gang' at shopping centre

Police are investigating a robbery at Foschini in the Kenilworth shopping centre involving hammer and gun-wielding suspects who stole jewellery, cellphones and cash.

Armed with hammers, five robbers smashed and raided glass cabinets and also demanded cash from tellers.

"This morning around 11.10am, armed suspects held the staff of a clothing store in a Kenilworth mall at gunpoint and fled with jewellery, cellphones and cash," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut.

"They fled in a silver Chevrolet SUV with false number plates and are yet to be arrested."

Michelle Britton from the centre's management said nobody was injured during the incident.

"The Kenilworth Centre can confirm an armed robbery this morning on its premises.

"Five armed suspects broke display cabinets in a clothing store and got away with an undisclosed number of cellphones. No shots were fired and no one has been injured."