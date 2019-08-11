Brazen thieves steal R3oom worth of jewellery from Johann Rupert's warehouse

In a brazen armed robbery, thieves have stolen more than R300m worth of luxury jewellery from a warehouse belonging to South African billionaire Johann Rupert.



The warehouse in Rivonia, Johannesburg, is owned by RLG Africa (Richemont Luxury Goods), which operates the storage facility under Vendome Distribution SA...