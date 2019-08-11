News

Brazen thieves steal R3oom worth of jewellery from Johann Rupert's warehouse

11 August 2019 - 00:04 By GRAEME HOSKEN

In a brazen armed robbery, thieves have stolen more than R300m worth of luxury jewellery from a warehouse belonging to South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

The warehouse in Rivonia, Johannesburg, is owned by RLG Africa (Richemont Luxury Goods), which operates the storage facility under Vendome Distribution SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. Is this 'kingpin' the queen of tik on Cape Flats? News
  3. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  4. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. School blocks pupil mom after 'parents complain' News

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X