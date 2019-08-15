South Africa

Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000

15 August 2019 - 13:59 By TimesLIVE
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has written a letter to trade union Solidarity asking for 30 days to repay a legal cost order made against him to the tune of R708,102.
Image: Esa Alexander

"Mr Molefe wrote us a lovely letter to say that he wants to repay the amount. He wants 30 days in which to pay us," Solidarity’s lawyer, Anton van der Bijl, said on Thursday.

"We are currently in correspondence with his attorney and we want that money to be paid within seven days or we will proceed with a warrant of execution and attach his properties," he said.

Part of the letter sent to trade union Solidarity.
Image: Supplied

Solidarity is being helped by lobby group Afriforum’s private prosecution unit, headed by Gerrie Nel, in a bid to hold Molefe criminally responsible for his pension payout.

Molefe last week failed in a bid before the Constitutional Court to appeal against a decision that he pay back some of the R30m pension money allocated to him by the power utility.

An earlier court ruling set aside a decision taken by the board of Eskom in November 2016 to accept Molefe’s "early retirement" proposal.

The high court declared that any payment received by Molefe under any purported pension agreement between himself and Eskom was invalid.

Molefe was ordered to repay such amounts.

