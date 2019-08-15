Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has written a letter to trade union Solidarity asking for 30 days to repay a legal cost order made against him to the tune of R708,102.

"Mr Molefe wrote us a lovely letter to say that he wants to repay the amount. He wants 30 days in which to pay us," Solidarity’s lawyer, Anton van der Bijl, said on Thursday.

"We are currently in correspondence with his attorney and we want that money to be paid within seven days or we will proceed with a warrant of execution and attach his properties," he said.