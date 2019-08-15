'The game always teaches and humbles you‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane said he had to accept responsibility for his club dropping points in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday in an unusual mea culpa from a coach.

Champions Sundowns led Chippa United away at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after Lebohang Maboe’s 34th minute goal and were cruising to a second three-point haul for the season at the start of the defence of their title before conceding in the last minute.

Failure to clear a corner allowed Chippa to strike back on the stroke of full time through new signing Meshack Maphangule.

“It was my fault because we should have sealed the game‚” Mosimane said afterwards.

“I should have used the experience from the Champions League in closing out the game but opted to go on the attack in the last minutes.

“I brought on Phakamani Mahlambi instead of bringing on a (defensive) substitute that would have helped us ensure the result.

“It’s disappointing and I feel we lost two points‚” he continued.

“I guess maybe the game deceived me because I could see us scoring a second goal.”

Sundowns had several chances to increase their lead with Sibusiso Vilakazi squandering right in front of goal in a horror miss and then Thapelo Morena also finding space in front of goal but hitting his effort straight at Chippa goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb.

“We scored a second goal late in our last league match against SuperSport and I thought we’d so the same again.

“For me it is a lesson learnt. The game always teaches and always humbles you‚” Mosimane added.