South Africa

WATCH | Limpopo teacher who slapped pupils is being investigated

15 August 2019 - 12:51 By Nonkululeko Njilo

"Corporal punishment is a thing of the past and has been outlawed for years now. It cannot be tolerated."

These were the words of Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo in reaction to video footage of a teacher allegedly slapping pupils across the face in class.

Investigations into the incident were under way on Thursday, the Limpopo education department said.  

"A team of district officials has been dispatched to the school to start with the investigations that will establish the facts and determine the course of action to be taken," said spokesperson Sam Mkondo.  

"The department views this video in a very serious light, given the fact that corporal punishment is outlawed in our schools." 

Mkhondo said they were alerted to the "shocking video" on Wednesday. Purportedly recorded by a pupil, the video shows a male allegedly slapping pupils, one by one, across their faces. A commotion is heard in the background.

The school where the incident played out was identified as Bopedi Bapedi Secondary in Ngwaritsi Circuit, Sekhukhune South District.  

MORE

Pupil dies after out-of-control bakkie slams into group of children

A grade 8 pupil has been killed while eight others are injured after an 18-year-old pupil rammed into them.
News
2 months ago

It wasn't food poisoning, says Limpopo school after 46 kids sent to hospital

The Limpopo primary school where 46 children had to be hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of severe stomach cramps has denied that it was a ...
News
2 months ago

Teenager arrested after fatal stabbing in Limpopo school fight

A 15-year-old pupil in Mankweng, Limpopo, was arrested on Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing a classmate, aged 16, at school.
News
2 months ago

Teachers should be trained to deal with violence at schools, experts say

Teachers need to be trained to deal with violence at schools, education experts say.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  3. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  4. Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
Attempted 'hit' on tobacco boss caught on camera
X