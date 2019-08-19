Western Cape dam levels rise to nearly 65%
The average dam level in the Western Cape has risen to 64.7%, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.
At this time last year, the average dam level was just 53%.
The biggest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof, is now 71.5% full. The major dam on the West Coast, Clanwilliam Dam, has risen to 98.8%. The Voëlvlei Dam increased to 86% this week, while the Bergriver Dam was 100% full.
In the Karoo region of the province, however, the average dam level is below 25%.
Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said despite a good rainy season, the province remained very dry.
“Predictions show that rainfall will decrease further over years to come. We must therefore continue to use water wisely," he said.
"There is a lot we can continue to do as citizens of the Western Cape, especially in the area of using water responsibly and reducing water wastage further. These are areas where everyone can make a real and permanent difference by doing things differently and alerting us to problems speedily."