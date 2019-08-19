Western Cape dam levels rise to nearly 65%

The average dam level in the Western Cape has risen to 64.7%, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

At this time last year, the average dam level was just 53%.

The biggest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof, is now 71.5% full. The major dam on the West Coast, Clanwilliam Dam, has risen to 98.8%. The Voëlvlei Dam increased to 86% this week, while the Bergriver Dam was 100% full.