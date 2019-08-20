Boy, 16, stabbed in face and back at Stellenbosch high school

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a school in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on Tuesday morning, the department of education said.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the grade 8 pupil was stabbed by a grade 9 pupil at Cloetesville High School in Stellenbosch.

"The school has indicated that the incident took place during the change of periods and is investigating what led to the altercation. The alleged perpetrator has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing," Shelver said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the boy had stab wounds on his back and face.

He was treated and transported to hospital.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said they were aware of the incident but no case had been opened.