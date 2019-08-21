South Africa

Solidarity going for Brian Molefe's household goods if he doesn't pay by Thursday

21 August 2019 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
Too late for tears. Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has until Thursday to pay Solidarity the overdue R708,102 he owes the union. He must also pay back R10m of the pension money he illegally received.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has 24 hours left to pay Solidarity the R708,102 he owes for a legal costs order made against him. This follows a letter the union sent to Molefe last week, giving him seven days to pay the amount.

“The 7th day lapses tomorrow [Thursday] and we will be proceeding with execution steps on Friday if it’s not paid by the close of business tomorrow,” Solidarity lawyer Anton van der Bijl told TimesLIVE.

“Our instruction is to proceed to his Cornwall property [in Pretoria] and attach household items inside the house. We won’t attach his house, but if the household items don’t cover the amount owed to us, then we will go after one of his homes.”

Last week, Molefe wrote to Solidarity asking for 30 days to repay the legal costs, but the union refused and gave him a week.

Solidarity is being helped by lobby group AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, headed by Gerrie Nel, in a bid to hold Molefe criminally responsible for his pension payout.

Molefe had failed earlier this month in a bid before the constitutional court to appeal against a decision that he pay back R10m of the R30m pension money allocated to him by the power utility.

An earlier court ruling set aside a decision taken by the board of Eskom in November 2016 to accept Molefe’s “early retirement” proposal.

The high court declared that any payment received by Molefe under any purported pension agreement between himself and Eskom was invalid. Molefe was ordered to repay the R10m.

Van der Bijl said Solidarity had also sent a letter to Eskom’s pension fund regarding the matter, and it had received a response last week.

“In the letter, we asked what steps were being taken or what steps they intend to take to recoup the R10m. They wrote back to us saying they were busy with proceedings to recoup the money.”

