Solidarity going for Brian Molefe's household goods if he doesn't pay by Thursday

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has 24 hours left to pay Solidarity the R708,102 he owes for a legal costs order made against him. This follows a letter the union sent to Molefe last week, giving him seven days to pay the amount.

“The 7th day lapses tomorrow [Thursday] and we will be proceeding with execution steps on Friday if it’s not paid by the close of business tomorrow,” Solidarity lawyer Anton van der Bijl told TimesLIVE.

“Our instruction is to proceed to his Cornwall property [in Pretoria] and attach household items inside the house. We won’t attach his house, but if the household items don’t cover the amount owed to us, then we will go after one of his homes.”

Last week, Molefe wrote to Solidarity asking for 30 days to repay the legal costs, but the union refused and gave him a week.