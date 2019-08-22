Private investigators stumped as cops let 'crowbar kingpin' go free

The two suspects fled on foot, leaving behind their getaway vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi ASX which was stolen in July last year. The car was also allegedly used to reconnoitre a business in District Six on January 17 before an armed robbery the next day.

In the car, police found Mvinjelwa’s ID book and a bail receipt related to a business robbery case. But when police apprehended Mvinjelwa in July, they released him on “police bail”.

The lawyer representing him in a trial for a 2015 armed robbery at Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s District Six campus, Bern Rautenbach, said he had no knowledge of Mvinjelwa’s arrest, and his client had not asked for his help.

“What is funny is that he didn’t let me know about that, so I don’t know whether he has another lawyer for that. You can’t get police bail on burglary. There should have been a prosecutor involved as well,” he said.

On July 28, Mvinjelwa was photographed by the camera at a security boom in Century City. He was driving a blue Renault Sandero which had been used in a burglary at an office building that evening.

Pictures taken at his arrival and exit coincided with time stamps on CCTV footage inside the building which showed the suspects carrying out laptops worth an estimated R47,000.

This incident happened three days before Mvinjelwa failed to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court on August 1 for the start of his armed-robbery trial.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mvinjelwa said he forgot about his court date because he was in the Eastern Cape and arrived back in Cape Town only on August 4.

Rautenbach, however, said: “He came to court on his own later that day, but the court had already adjourned. The prosecutor told him to come to court the next day, which he apparently did.”