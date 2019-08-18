News

Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse

Careful planning and brute force, but not a shot fired in break-in

18 August 2019 - 00:07 By GRAEME HOSKEN

Today the Sunday Times takes you inside the audacious heist that netted thieves R300m in jewellery belonging to South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

The nine-hour operation is being billed the biggest jewellery theft in SA's history...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy News
  2. Lost your job? Don't lose your pension savings, too News
  3. Analysts point to 'harvest of fear' as Zanu-PF crows over wins News
  4. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  5. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X