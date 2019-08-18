Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse
Careful planning and brute force, but not a shot fired in break-in
18 August 2019 - 00:07
Today the Sunday Times takes you inside the audacious heist that netted thieves R300m in jewellery belonging to South African billionaire Johann Rupert.
The nine-hour operation is being billed the biggest jewellery theft in SA's history...
