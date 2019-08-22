WATCH | The forgotten fight? Soweto residents still unaware of Joburg's first township rehab

In February 2018, the department of social development opened a drug rehabilitation centre in Tladi, Soweto. Despite being fully-funded by the government and free to the public, the centre has had very little effect.

Tshepo Nkosi has been using heroin for the past six years. A mechanic and father of five, little gets in the way of Nkosi and his fix.

He uses heroin as a means to escape the hardships of everyday life, despite the drug weighing heavily on his personal life.

"If you don't have a son that smokes that thing you won't understand the pain", Nkosi's father, Jabulani, says.

The city believes more needs to be done to raise awareness about the clinic. MMC for health and development Dr Mpho Phalatse says the Tladi Community Centre is simply not enough to address the problem.

Nkosi knows nothing about the rehab centre in Soweto. Nor do many of the countless other addicts living in the area.

Many addicts feel rehabilitation does not work, leaving the vicious cycle of drug abuse to continue.