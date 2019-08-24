South Africa

Suspects sought in three provinces nabbed in Karoo town

24 August 2019 - 17:07 By TimesLIVE
Some of the firearms found by police after they searched a vehicle in Laingsburg. Two suspects believed to be wanted in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West were arrested.
Some of the firearms found by police after they searched a vehicle in Laingsburg. Two suspects believed to be wanted in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West were arrested.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects believed to be wanted in connection with criminal cases in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West have been nabbed during a routine patrol by police in the Karoo town of Laingsburg.

Police also seized four illegal firearms and ammunition after searching the suspects’ car.  

The two suspects, aged 33 and 35 were in a Gauteng-registered vehicle in the town when they were spotted by the alert members on patrol. Upon searching the vehicle the following was discovered:

  • Three firearms whose serial numbers were filed off
  • One other firearm whose lawful owner is deceased
  • 21 X 9mm rounds of ammunition
  • 3 X revolver rounds ammunition

“The suspects are believed to be wanted in a number of cases in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West provinces. They are expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,”said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Western Cape SAPS management commended Laingsburg police for the arrests and confiscation of firearms.

“Laingsburg police have prevented dangerous criminals from committing other serious crimes. That is to be commended,” said acting provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.

MORE

Don't fight an AK47 with a Bible, KZN cops told at anti-crime launch

There is a new sheriff in town and he means business.
News
2 days ago

R2.5m drug stash seized at business in Cape Town

Two people were arrested when police swooped on a business and discovered a large quantity of drugs, ammunition and cash in Goodwood, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Neighbourhood watch women hailed for leading fight against crime

When crime in Sector 4 of Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, reached boiling point, a group of mostly elderly women took on the task of patrolling the ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  3. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  4. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  5. KZN high school pupils protest, demanding daily 'smoke break' South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X