Suspects sought in three provinces nabbed in Karoo town

Two suspects believed to be wanted in connection with criminal cases in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West have been nabbed during a routine patrol by police in the Karoo town of Laingsburg.

Police also seized four illegal firearms and ammunition after searching the suspects’ car.

“The two suspects, aged 33 and 35 were in a Gauteng-registered vehicle in the town when they were spotted by the alert members on patrol. Upon searching the vehicle the following was discovered:

Three firearms whose serial numbers were filed off

One other firearm whose lawful owner is deceased

21 X 9mm rounds of ammunition

3 X revolver rounds ammunition

“The suspects are believed to be wanted in a number of cases in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West provinces. They are expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,”said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Western Cape SAPS management commended Laingsburg police for the arrests and confiscation of firearms.

“Laingsburg police have prevented dangerous criminals from committing other serious crimes. That is to be commended,” said acting provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.