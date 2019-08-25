South Africa

Reward offered to help find 'persons of interest' in House of Ameera robbery

25 August 2019 - 10:59 By ERNEST MABUZA
This high-end store in Sandton fell victim to a jewllery heist.
Image: Ns3drenders.co.za

A reward is being offered to help find four "persons of interest" who might be able to assist in an investigation into a robbery at a high-end jewellery store in Sandton last month in which items worth an estimated R8m were stolen.

A watch worth R2.9m was among the luxury items at the House of Ameera at Nelson Mandela Square.

The store was also robbed of 19 rings, diamond stones, Rolex watches and R280,000 which had been kept in a safe.

The store appointed a private investigator, Heinrich Viljoen, to assist with the investigations.

In a statement on Sunday, Viljoen said two men and two women had been positively identified from CCTV footage and could assist with investigations.

"The robbery took place in July at House of Ameera in Nelson Mandela Square Sandton. It was well planned and executed.

“The persons of interest could possibly be around the Johannesburg and/or Cape Town areas. We will pay a reward for positive information,” Viljoen said.

The two male suspects are allegedly well-known members of a gang on the Cape Flats.

Anyone with information can call Viljoen on 074-891-8948.

