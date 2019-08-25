South Africa

SA has two new lottery winners, one from Soweto

25 August 2019 - 10:58 By timeslive
Are you one of SA's newest moneybags? Check your Powerball and Lotto Plus tickets.
Image: 123RF/ponomarenko13

South Africa's lottery operator Ithuba has announced there is a winner of the R141m Powerball jackpot.

Details of where the new multi-millionaire hails from have not yet been disclosed. The draw was held on Friday August 23.

"The winning ticket information will be made available once the verification process has been completed. Thank you for your patience in advance," said Ithuba.

The Soweto winner of R9.6m in the Lotto Plus August 21 draw bought the winning ticket at the Pick n Pay Mini Market in the Tsele shopping centre. It was a manual selection ticket. The wager amount was R10.

Super-sized winnings in previous draws included R145m in August 2018 and R232m in February 2019. 

