Soldier found dead in car boot not part of Operation Lockdown: SANDF

A soldier whose charred body was found in the boot of a state-owned car in Cape Town last weekend was not part of Operation Lockdown, the SANDF says.

“Furthermore, the SANDF would like to categorically state that the death of the member is not related to anything that is happening in the Western Cape with regard to our deployment and the fight against gang violence in the province,” said SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

He added that the circumstances under which the soldier had been killed were under investigation. The body was discovered in the boot of a burnt Hyundai in Silversands Road, Mfuleni, last Sunday.

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Friday the 41-year-old soldier was working at a military base in the Western Cape and had been missing since August 16.