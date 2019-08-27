Cape Town's mean streets - multiple murders in one morning

Western Cape police management has assembled a team of organised crime detectives to probe three different instances of people being shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In the Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi, three men between the ages of 20 and 30 were found lying in the street with bullet wounds to their heads, said police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk.

In Leiden, Delft, a 60-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found shot dead in a house. Another person was found with injuries.

In Samora Machel, Nyanga, people on their way to work discovered the bodies of two unknown women lying next to the road about 5am. They had been shot in the upper parts of their bodies.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Lt-Col Eddie Clarke on 082-469-1531.

The team of investigators is probing whether the incidents are linked.