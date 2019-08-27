South Africa

Police say they're closing in on Pietermaritzburg gym owner's killer

27 August 2019 - 13:08 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The strangled woman owned a popular gym in Pietermaritzburg and was known to the suspect, say police.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

KZN police have launched a manhunt after a Pietermaritzburg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Tuesday that police were "hot on the man's heels". The woman owned a popular gym in the city and was known to the suspect. 

Zwane said Alexandra Road police received information about a murder in Harrison Road shortly after 8pm on Monday..

"They found a 32-year-old woman who had been strangled. Her vehicle was missing. A case of murder was opened at Alexandra Road police station," he said.

Tributes for the mother of one poured in on social media, where she was described as a successful businesswoman, caring friend and devoted mother.

